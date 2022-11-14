Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,376. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

