Truist Financial Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $228.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $194.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,329,225. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.