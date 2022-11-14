Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in October

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 43.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Tricida Stock Performance
Tricida stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 20,891,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,640,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.16. Tricida has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $13.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TCDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tricida by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.