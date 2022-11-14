Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in October

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 43.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Tricida Stock Performance

Tricida stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 20,891,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,640,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.16. Tricida has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $1,088,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,646.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,331,922 shares of company stock worth $13,737,531 and have sold 4,830,712 shares worth $6,606,062. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tricida by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

