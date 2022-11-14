Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.34

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMR. Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Tremor International Stock Down 21.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
