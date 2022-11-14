Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.34

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMR. Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Down 21.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.