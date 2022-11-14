TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,142 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of TreeHouse Foods worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,561,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 397,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $13,286,319.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,626,579.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,626,579.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.