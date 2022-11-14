Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in October

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,185. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0979 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSRYY. Citigroup lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

