TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.