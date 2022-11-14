Traders Buy High Volume of Philip Morris International Call Options (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,656 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average volume of 6,027 call options.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %
PM traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,762. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
