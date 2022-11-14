TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 69,411 shares of company stock valued at $119,742 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

