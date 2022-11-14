TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 69,411 shares of company stock valued at $119,742 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

