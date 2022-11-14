Townsend Battery Partners, Llc Sells 6,040 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $79,546.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,039,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,870.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Townsend Battery Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of Beam Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $83,241.90.

Beam Global Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 41.53% and a negative net margin of 78.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEEM. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

