Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up to $41.07

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.07, but opened at $42.70. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 16,438 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,114,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,849,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 983,880 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,880,000.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

