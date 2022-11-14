Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up to $41.07

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.07, but opened at $42.70. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 16,438 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 3.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.