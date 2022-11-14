Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 496,934 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 496,934 shares during the quarter. VAALCO Energy comprises approximately 8.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 2.96% of VAALCO Energy worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $322.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

