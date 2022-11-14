Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN makes up about 2.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,643,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 15.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 131,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADTN. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.60. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,220. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $966.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.