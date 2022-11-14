Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services makes up about 2.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BBSI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,432. The stock has a market cap of $671.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $99.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.