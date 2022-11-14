Threshold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.95 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Threshold has a market cap of $163.29 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,779.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00247306 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01504897 USD and is down -14.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $11,731,470.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.