Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.00 million-$309.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.51 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $8.53 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 766.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

