Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 3,173 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for 1.1% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of General American Investors worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM remained flat at $36.65 during trading hours on Monday. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

