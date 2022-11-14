Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

CUBA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

