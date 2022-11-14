Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust makes up 1.6% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth $294,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $17.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

