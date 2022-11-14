Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRFC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

