Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 808.1% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 81,855 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 57.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $313,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

DMO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.95. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,566. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

