Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in ASML by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded up $10.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $587.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,423. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.06 and a 200 day moving average of $502.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

