Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23,862.5% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock remained flat at $538.68 during midday trading on Monday. 21,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.16 and a 200-day moving average of $542.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

