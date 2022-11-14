The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,381,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,934 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.52% of Williams Companies worth $199,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.25. 70,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

