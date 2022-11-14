The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in October

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the October 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,275.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

EHGRF remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Further Reading

