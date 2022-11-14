The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern by 147.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 18.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 159,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,936. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

