The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,936. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

