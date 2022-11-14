The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $103,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $237.24 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.