The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.26. 1,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

