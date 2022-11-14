The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $165.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

