The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $218.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

