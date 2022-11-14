The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 802,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 261,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

