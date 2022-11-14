The Graph Market Capitalization Tops $409.24 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $409.24 million and $21.03 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

