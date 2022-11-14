The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $57.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 2,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of -0.14. Xometry has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,569,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 215.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 28.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth $286,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
