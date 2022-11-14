The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $178.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.
MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.
NYSE MAA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $160.39. 4,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
