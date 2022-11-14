The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 668,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NAPA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. 13,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Duckhorn Portfolio

NAPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

