The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of The Coretec Group stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

