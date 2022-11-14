The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Coretec Group stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.
About The Coretec Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.