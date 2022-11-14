The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.49. 261,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,506,830. The company has a market cap of $265.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

