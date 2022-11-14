The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Trimmed by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,169 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.29. 88,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,506,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $265.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

