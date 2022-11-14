The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,478 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $182,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

