TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 965,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.53. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 462.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 97,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More

