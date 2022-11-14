TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 267,484 shares.The stock last traded at $104.14 and had previously closed at $103.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

TFI International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

