TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 704,300 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TFFP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 174,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.45. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.98% and a negative net margin of 22,835.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.