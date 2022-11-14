Tezos One Day Volume Reaches $34.93 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $915.66 million and approximately $34.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002340 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008531 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 937,523,576 coins and its circulating supply is 916,065,278 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.