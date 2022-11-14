Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,610. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

