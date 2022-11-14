Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,267,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.30. 116,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

