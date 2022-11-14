Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.46% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $38,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 245.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,151,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.15 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

