Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TEVA opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34.
Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.