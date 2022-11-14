Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

