Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $131.50 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00010027 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00020239 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006120 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008686 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,880,326,726,229 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,003,681,443 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.