Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 14.0 %

TME opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 95.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

